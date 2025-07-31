BOSTON (WHDH) - At the Statehouse, the senate debated a big change in the classroom. Public schools will ban students from using cell phones during the school day.

“Why wouldn’t we do this?” Senator Barry Finegold asked.

The law would take effect in the 2026-2027 school year and the state will mandate a “bell to bell” ban, including lunch and recess.

The state will develop a model policy, but school systems can adjust it to do what works best for them.

In Salem, which has not allowed cell phone use during school hours for years, the superintendent of schools says he hopes the bill becomes law.

“I think this is the right thing for any education anywhere,” Steve Zrike said, Superintendent of Salem Schools. “It has very significant impacts on student attendance, student’s sense of safety, issues around discipline, levels of engagement in classrooms, and ultimately, I think it has great outcomes for young people.”

Senator Jason Lewis says research has shown a student’s classroom performance can increase by a full letter grade and a half after his or her classroom becomes a “no cell zone.”

“Many students have linked cell phone use with worse mental health, less physical activity, poorer sleep, lower grades, more disruptive classroom behavior, and decreased self esteem,” Lewis said.

The bill contains several exceptions, including students with documented disabilities, kids with medical conditions like diabetes who use their smartphones to monitor blood sugar levels, and students who may need to travel off campus for internships or other activities, would be able to use their phones. Some believe it will help improve students’ mental health.

