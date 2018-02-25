MA State Police arrest and charge Dorchester man for human trafficking

BOSTON (WHDH) - MA State Police said they arrested and charged a Dorchester man, Orlando Range, 27, for human trafficking.

Officials said they conducted a sting operation at a local hotel that resulted in Range’s arrest as well as the recovery of three women and one teenage girl who were all being exploited.

Range was also charged with operating a vehicle after license suspension. He was arraigned on Saturday and is being held at this time.

The four alleged victims were interviewed by police. The three women, ages 20, 21 and 33 were released. The fourth victim, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to an area hospital for examination.

All victims were given information about available resources and support.

