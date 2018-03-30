MA State Police conduct human trafficking sting operation

MA State Police said they conducted a human trafficking sting operation at a local hotel.

On Thursday, the State Police High Risk Victim Unit, along with Lowell Police, were able to recover underage girls who were being commercially sexually exploited.

The investigation included an undercover operation which ended in the arrest of the two suspects who were exploiting the girls.

The suspects were identified as Douglas Aaron, 28 of Boston, and Jahi Malary, 30 of Randolph.

Both men have been charged with Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude. Malary was also charged with violating a Lowell city ordinance and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, a knife.

The men were transported to Lowell Police and were booked for arraignment today at Lowell District Court.

As a result of their arraignment, Aaron was held on $8,000 bail and Malary was held on $25,000 bail.

