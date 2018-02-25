MA State Police investigating after man was hit and killed by vehicle while walking on Route 95S

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - MA State Police said they are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on Route 95S around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened near Exit 57 in Newburyport.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at Anna Jacques Hospital.

MA State Police said a 66-year-old woman from Kittery Point, ME was driving on Route 95S when she hit the pedestrian in the second travel lane.

It is unclear why the pedestrian was walking on the highway. No charges have been filed.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)