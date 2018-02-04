MA State Police: Man arrested for OUI drugs, unrestrained toddler ejected with life-threatening injuries

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - MA State Police said they arrested a man for OUI drugs early Sunday morning after he crashed with a unrestrained 3-year-old in the car. That child was ejected from the pick-up truck onto the road and is now suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officials said preliminary investigation shows the single-vehicle crash on Route 3N happened when the driver, identified as 34-year-old Florian Roshi of Weymouth, veered out of the lane, brushed the guardrail, veered back into the lane and over-corrected, causing the toddler to be ejected.

MA State Police said a second passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was not injured and is now in the custody of authorities at the South Shore Hospital.

Troopers said they determined Roshi was driving under the influence of narcotics. He is currently in custody at the State Police Barracks in Norwell. Roshi has been charged with operating under the influence of drugs, child endangerment, safety restraint violation and motor vehicle charges.

MA State Police said they are not disclosing any information about the relationship between Roshi and the two boys at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

