MA State Police: Tractor-trailer driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Longmeadow identified

LONGMEADOW, MA (WHDH) –Massachusetts State Police said the driver in the fatal multi-vehicle crash in Longmeadow on Saturday has been identified as Anthony Gentile, 33, of Thomaston, CT.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. Saturday on I-91 NB in Longmeadow.

Police say the crash involved two tractor-trailers and four cars. Portions of I-91 NB and SB in Massachusetts and Connecticut were closed for most of the day while investigations and clean up occurred.

Massachusetts State Police said a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer slammed into the back of another tractor-trailer that had slowed because of traffic from a line painting project.

The Peterbuilt then hit four cars before crashing through a guardrail. The driver of the truck, Gentile, was pronounced dead one scene.

Three other motorists sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

#MAtraffic update; In short, avoid I-91 in #Longmeadow. NB still closed w/heavy delays, SB Left lane is closed, slight delay. Will be several hours (probably until at least dark) until NB is open. All NB traffic still detoured at x.49 in #EnfieldCT. https://t.co/TjUjv1qIX3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

#MAtraffic update; I-91 in #Longmeadow continues to be closed. Will update when we can, as the debris is cleared. pic.twitter.com/UhX0GQlJfc — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Update: Rt 91 remains closed at x49 in Enfield CT #MAtraffic detoured Rt 5NB from Enfield, CT into #Longmeadow. 2 TT units & 4 cars involved in crash. 3 parties w/ minor injury-2 transported, 1 serious injury. @MassDOT assisting. https://t.co/hEsizALVPr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Fatal MVA I-91 North exit 2 marker pic.twitter.com/T86IJYZCfF — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 20, 2018

Rt 91 NB 1.9mm #Longmeadow is closed for multi-car crash involving TT unit. Longmeadow EMS & Fire are assisting injured parties. @MassDOT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

