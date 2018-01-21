MA State Police: Tractor-trailer driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Longmeadow identified

LONGMEADOW, MA (WHDH) –Massachusetts State Police said the driver in the fatal multi-vehicle crash in Longmeadow on Saturday has been identified as Anthony Gentile, 33, of Thomaston, CT.
The accident happened at about 7 a.m. Saturday on I-91 NB in Longmeadow.
Police say the crash involved two tractor-trailers and four cars. Portions of I-91 NB and SB in Massachusetts and Connecticut were closed for most of the day while investigations and clean up occurred.
Massachusetts State Police said a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer slammed into the back of another tractor-trailer that had slowed because of traffic from a line painting project.
The Peterbuilt then hit four cars before crashing through a guardrail. The driver of the truck, Gentile, was pronounced dead one scene.
Three other motorists sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK.
