MA State Trooper accused of firing semi-automatic weapon indicted on assault charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper has been indicted on charges in connection with a February shooting incident.

Mathew Sheehan, of the Massachusetts State Police, was indicted on charges stemming from his use of force while attempting to corral a group of individuals acting recklessly on ATVs and dirt bikes on Interstate 93 on February 24, according to a statement released by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins.

Sheehan allegedly retrieved his department-issued semi-automatic rifle from his cruiser prior to the encounter.

Investigators determined that Sheehan then fired two shots, one bullet entered the side of the ATV’s tire.

Rollins stated that the bullet clearly entered the side of the tire and not the front indicating that the ATV was traveling parallel to Sheehan and not towards him meaning he was not in imminent danger.

“Every day I have the honor of working with law enforcement officers who uphold the law and keep our communities safe,’’ said District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Members of law enforcement have a special role in society and overwhelmingly, these officers serve with distinction, courage and compassion for the communities they protect. Unfortunately, there are a small number whose actions are unacceptable and, as we allege here, criminal.”

He was the only officer of 13 that responded that fired their weapon, according to the release.

The incident led to the injury of one of the operators.

Seven out of eight of the suspects riding recklessly were arrested and their cases have been resolved. One case remains open in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court.

“They are being held accountable,’’ District Attorney Rollins said. “The actions of these individuals should not have prompted a trained law enforcement professional to respond with deadly force, as we allege.”

Sheehan is due to be arraigned on assault charges in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 10.

