MA State Trooper suspended after posting questionable statements to online forum

BOSTON (WHDH) - MA State Trooper Matthew Sheenan has been suspended without pay indefinitely due to posts he allegedly wrote on an online forum.

Trooper Sheenan was involved in the I-93 off-road biking incident last Saturday.

Police have opened an Internal Affairs case to determine whether Trooper Sheenan posted the statements to an online forum.

MA State Police said they will take further action if warranted at the end of the investigation.

Officials said the tone and content of the posts are in question. The comments are said to be offensive, and do not align with the conduct expected of a MA State Trooper.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)