MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was arrested in New Hampshire Wednesday after authorities say she vandalized an office building during a protest in support of Palestine.

Paige Belanger, 32, of Alford, was charged with riot, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and destroying ETC real/personal property. She was processed Wednesday and held on preventative detention until her arraignment on Thursday.

Police said they were dispatched to the Merrimack office of Elbit Systems, an Israel-based international military technology company and defense contractor, on November 20 after employees reported that protestors were blocking the driveway and were potentially on the roof.

The Merrimack Fire Department also arrived on scene, due to a report of smoke coming from the roof.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered a number of protestors blocking the driveway voicing support for Palestine,” Merrimack Police said in a statement. “They eventually vacated the roadway and allowed responding officers to access the property.”

Police said officers and security personnel then discovered the building had been spray painted with red paint, windows had been smashed, at least one main lobby door had been locked shut with a bicycle anti-theft device, and at least three people had accessed the roof.

The three individuals found on the roof were arrested without incident, police said.

“There was a group of at least four individuals in the front of the building that caused significant damage to the entry doors, windows and other property,” Merrimack Police said in a statement. “Through an extensive investigation, Belanger was identified as one of the individuals causing the damage.”

The incident remains under investigation.

