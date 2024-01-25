BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman died in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire Tuesday.

Officials from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Enforcement Division said the woman was riding a snowmobile in Berlin when she failed to make a turn and went off the trail.

“It appears that she did not attempt to make the turn and instead went straight off the trail, striking a rock causing the snowmobile to become airborne,” NH Fish and Game said in a statement. “The snowmobile then struck a tree causing the fatal injuries to the operator and ejecting the passenger.”

The passenger, who was thrown from the vehicle but was physically uninjured, called 911.

Authorities said the victim had rented the snowmobile earlier that day and said it is believed that she had limited or no previous snowmobiling experience.

NH Fish and Game said it appears that speed and inexperience were the leading factors in the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.

