BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots may not be favored to win Saturday night’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mac Jones’ former teachers believe he has what it takes to help his team get it done.

Dawn Collins and Jill Bobbitt, who both taught Jones at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, feel the rookie’s dedication to preparation will pay dividends.

“He’s always been one to write everything down and study it,” Collins said. “He’s continued with so many wonderful coaches and he’s been so blessed.”

While studying and playing football at the University of Alabama, Jones stayed in touch with his teachers and visited their classrooms often. Their relationship has continued to this day.

Bobbitt says young students at her school have informed Jones on what he has to do to beat the Bills.

“The first-graders gave him advice on what to do, so he’s got the secret now,” Bobbitt said. “We’re very confident going into tomorrow night.”

Collins and Bobbitt say Patriots fans have been growing in Jacksonville thanks to Jones’ success.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)