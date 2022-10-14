FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A week after being listed as “Doubtful” and setting the stage for Bailey Zappe’s first career start, New England’s Mac Jones has been bumped up to “Questionable” on the team’s injury list before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots released their injury list for Week 6 Friday afternoon, with tight end Jonnu Smith also moving from “Doubtful” to “Questionable” following an ankle injury.

Jones has been limited at practice due to a high ankle sprain he suffered several weeks ago, but his teammates said he’s doing everything he can to get back out on the field.

With backup QB Brian Hoyer still on the injured reserve list for a concussion he suffered against the Packers, third-string quarterback Zappe is in the running for a second career start in Cleveland. The rookie would be coming off his first win, after throwing a touchdown pass during the team’s 29-0 drubbing of the Detroit Lions.

Before the injured list was posted, Head Coach Bill Belichick said Friday that he could not say yet who will start for the Pats.

“If it feels great today, and tomorrow it feels great, then we’re good to go,” Belichick said. “That’s why Saturday’s an important day in this whole process. I know everyone wants a definite answer, but it’s just totally unrealistic to be able to do that.”

Both Cleveland and New England are entering Week 6 with 2-3 records. Sunday’s kick-off is slated for 1 p.m.

