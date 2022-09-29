FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Although injured Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t practice for the second day in a row Thursday, he was reportedly in the building and participating in game planning.

Jones reportedly told several teammates not to count him out from facing off against the Green Bay Packers Sunday despite his high ankle sprain.

His teammates said they appreciate his eagerness to get back into the game and play through his injury.

On Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Jones is day to day. Although Jones’s teammates have remained tight-lipped about his condition, they’re confident in whoever fills that role, including backup Brian Hoyer.

“I mean, he’s played in this league a long time,” said tight end Hunter Henry. “You don’t stick around in this league for a long time unless you’re a great player and smart football player. He’s a guy that we love having in the locker room.”

“We’ve got confidence in everybody in the locker room,” said running back Damien Harris. “Everybody has a job to do, so everybody’s gotta show up every day ready to do their job, ready to improve, and if everybody in the locker room does that, we’re confident that we’ll continue to improve and continue to get better throughout the rest of the season.”

If Jones is unable to play Sunday, Belichick confirmed that Hoyer would be the starter. Hoyer has lost his last 11 starts. Meanwhile, the Packers have won 14 straight regular season games at Lambeau Field– the longest active NFL streak.

