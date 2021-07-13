(WHDH) — An ice cream company is turning heads for a new flavor that is set to be released Wednesday.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream teamed up with Kraft to create limited edition macaroni and cheese ice cream in time for National Mac and Cheese Day.

“Have you ever met someone who didn’t smile while eating ice cream?⁣⁣ Or while eating a bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese? Yeah, we didn’t think so. So why not enjoy both, at the same time, in the same bowl, with the same mouth,” Van Leeuwan Ice Cream wrote on Facebook.

The unique ice cream flavor will be available online while supplies last.

It will also be sold in shops in New York, California, New Jersey and Texas.

