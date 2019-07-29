Machete-wielding woman accused of slashing 3 men outside Sharon hotel

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old Hanson woman is facing criminal charges after police say she slashed three men with a machete during an altercation outside of at a hotel in Sharon early Sunday morning.

Allison Maitland was arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court on charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a report of multiple stabbings at the Best Western Plus around 1:30 a.m. found the machete victims, two of whom were suffering from serious injuries, according to the Sharon Police Department.

Some of the victims were soaked in blood when officers arrived at the hotel, including one person whose arm had to be wrapped with a tourniquet, court documents indicated.

“One of the victims was laying on a bench bleeding to death,” prosecutor Katelyn Marden told the court.

Witnesses told officers that Maitland and her boyfriend were parked in an SUV outside of the hotel making “loud sexual noises.” One of the victims allegedly confronted the couple, sparking a fight with Maitland’s boyfriend.

Police say Maitland then got out of the car with a 12-inch machete and attacked the men, who had just attended a wedding and were staying at the hotel. They were all taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Maitland’s attorney, John Guglielmi, says she suffers from mental health issues and claims she was just trying to protect her boyfriend.

“She’s saying there were multiple males kicking her boyfriend,” he said.

Maitland is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation is ongoing.

