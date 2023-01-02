SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The entrance to a Macy’s location in Saugus is boarded up after a driver careened through the glass doors on Monday, officials said.

Shoppers at the Square One Mall were stopping by to snap pictures of the mangled entranceway on New Year’s Day, hours after a driver crashed through the glass doors and into the store.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

