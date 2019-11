A lighting ceremony was held Friday for the famous Christmas tree atop the Macy’s at Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

The event featured musical performances, Christmas carols and a special appearance from Santa Claus.

Many gathered to witness the iconic event.

The yearly tradition kicks off the start to the holiday season in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)