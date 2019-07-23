Macy’s pulls plates showing ‘skinny jeans,’ ‘mom jeans’ portion sizes after backlash

(WHDH) — Macy’s has pulled a line of porcelain plates that jokingly suggest smaller portion sizes for women after being met with fierce online backlash.

The plates suggest portions sizes for “skinny jeans,” “favorite jeans,” and “mom jeans.”

Writer and television host, Alie Ward, found the plates to be tasteless when she saw them in the retail chain’s flagship store in New York.

Ward tweeted a picture of the plates, which led to outrage on Twitter.

“How can I get these plates from Macy’s banned in all 50 states,” she wrote.

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

Within hours, Macy’s responded to Ward’s tweet, saying it “missed the mark on the product” and that the plates would be removed from its stores.

The company behind the design, Pourtions, has similar messages on its entire line of dinnerware, including bowls, wine, and liquor glasses.

The president of Pourtions says their products are meant as “a lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control.”

