(WHDH) — More than two dozen Macy’s stores will reportedly be shutting their doors for good within the next couple of months.

USA Today, citing local media reports, wrote that stores in 16 states will be closing.

Corporate officials would not confirm how many stores would shut down nor which ones, but the major news organization reported that the Macy’s store at the Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster is on the closing list.

A store at the Westfield Meriden Mall in Meriden, Connecticut is also reportedly closing.

Macy’s said in a statement to USA Today that, “We regularly review our store portfolio and will provide an update at our Investor Day on February 5th.”

This comes after Pier 1 Imports announced that they are closing nearly half of its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online.

