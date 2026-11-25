NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday as a storm bearing powerful winds is expected to bear down on New York during the holiday event, organizers announced Wednesday.

The 100th annual parade, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved “out of an abundance of caution” and following consultation with city officials, Macy’s said in a statement.

“Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized,” the company said.

The postponement came as New York City is set to get slammed by a storm bringing intense winds and rain to the region, which had raised concerns throughout the week about how the parade’s massive, helium-filled balloons would fare while floating in the windswept canyons between Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday. The city’s emergency management agency has been warning residents about the possible storm, with officials banning empty tractor-trailers from bridges Thursday morning because of the wind.

NBC, which airs the parade, said it will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the event’s expansive lineup of performers would also shift to the new date.

The parade’s iconic balloons were well on the way to being inflated when the postponement was announced. Macy’s representatives had repeatedly put off interviews with media on-site, raising additional concerns before the official postponement.

The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower the balloons or cancel their flights entirely if the wind gets too strong, due to concerns that strong winds can knock them off course and into spectators along the parade route.

The rules were put in place after high winds sent a balloon careening into a metal pole during the 1997 parade, leaving a woman in a coma. Bad weather in the past has caused balloons to be flown a bit lower than usual, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight and optimal altitudes for differing wind speeds.

The rescheduled parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Macy’s said in a statement.

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