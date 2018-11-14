Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to debut new floats

(WHDH) — Over 400 children received the first look of the new floats for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The floats, which took 18 months to design and produce, were unveiled in Moonachie, New Jersey Tuesday.

Newcomers this year include the Ninja Turtles, Elf on a Shelf “Elf Pets,” Kinder Chocolate Factory and a Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts.

A total of 26 floats and 56 balloons will be apart of this year’s Thanksgiving celebration.

The parade is expected to draw 3.5 million local spectators and 50 million national viewers.