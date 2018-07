Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s customers are being warned after a data breach that happened between April 26 and June 12, 2018.

According to Business Insider, shopper’s details and credit card information could have been accessed by a third party.

Macy’s says the breach was limited to a small group.

