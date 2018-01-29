‘Madden 18’ predicts winner of thrilling Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl

(WHDH) — EA Sports’ annual “Madden” Super Bowl simulation is calling for a thrilling battle between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

If you’re hoping for a surprise this year, hold your breath. In typical fashion, the video game predicts the Patriots will win by a score of 24-20. The five-time champions have never won a Super Bowl by more than six points.

Brady was named the MVP of the game in Madden’s simulation. The 40-year-old gunslinger threw for 342 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the game. Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski each recorded touchdowns.

The game came down to a desperation pass into the end zone by Nick Foles to Alshon Jeffrey, which cornerback Stephon Gilmore batted away.

The simulation has predicted the Super Bowl winner 10 of 14 times. It predicted a 28-24 Patriots win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. That was the exact outcome.

The Patriots beat the Eagles 24-21 in 2005.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)