Madison, NH police investigating suspicious death

MADISON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Madison, New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found dead in a home around 6:40 Friday night.

A juvenile has been taken into police custody in connection with the death of 42-year-old Melissa Hatch, according to a release issued by police.

The name of the suspect will not be released due to their young age.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The investigation is being conducted by the Madison Police Department in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Sergeant Marc Beaudoin of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8678.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)