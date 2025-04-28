SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An incarcerated person was taken to a hospital after an alleged assault at MCI-Shirley on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections (MADOC).

Officials say around 8:45 p.m., an incarcerated individual was taken to a hospital, appearing to be assaulted by another incarcerated individual.

The victim was treated at the hospital and has since been released and taken back to MCI-Shirley.

An investigation is ongoing.

