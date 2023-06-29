(CNN) — Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and transported to her New York City home via a private ambulance, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Thursday.

“She’s in the clear,” the individual told CNN.

In a post shared to his verified Instagram on Wednesday, Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime manager, shared that singer, 64, “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU” last Saturday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote.

He added Madonna would be postponing the launch of her upcoming tour while recovers.

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

A source close to the singer shared with CNN on Wednesday that she was “out of the ICU and recovering.”

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour, was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City.

