Madonna to play 3 shows in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Madonna will bring her Madame X Tour to Massachusetts later this year for three shows at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston.

The musical icon will perform from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. All fans who buy a ticket will be given a physical copy of Madonna’s new release Madame X.

Madonna is the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time and has the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a female artist with her Sticky & Sweet Tour at $408 million.

Ticket requests are open now through Friday, May 24. They start at $54.00.

For more information, visit madonna.livenation.com.

