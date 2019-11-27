Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ dates in Boston canceled due to doctor’s orders

Madonna presents a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ tour dates in Boston have been canceled due to doctors’ orders.

The singer’s shows were scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2 at The Boch Center Wang Theatre.

In a statement, Live Nation said it “regrets to confirm that Madonna’s Madame X concerts previously scheduled for November 30th, December 1st and 2nd at the Boston Center Wang Theatre are canceled due to doctor’s orders. We are sorry and regret the disappointment to fans in Boston.”

Madonna said in a statement, “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you.”

Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which the tickets were ordered.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)