Maestro Keith Lockhart celebrates 25 years conducting the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart is a quarter century man, celebrating his 25th Fourth of July on the Esplanade.

As the Pops tuned up on stage at the dress rehearsal Wednesday night, Lockhart spoke to 7News about how he is preparing to take the national stage once again and lead the group through the patriotic performance.

“It’s like the World Series every year, and the Pops get to go back to the series every year, ” Lockhart said.

After more than two decades of celebrating America’s independence in Boston, Lockhart said the feeling never gets old.

“It’s a huge show. It’s one of the biggest shows an orchestra ever gets to be a part of and it’s our job to be ready and up for that event,” he said. “You know, that doesn’t get harder with years.”

Just like the mood of the country, the show changes from year to year. However, the famed conductor says much of it stays the same and it is thanks to those traditions that families return to the Hatch Shell to celebrate year after year.

“Something like the July 4th is always a combination of traditions, that is things that people want to come back to, want to experience again, yearn for. Say, you know, ‘wow, the whole world is falling apart but at least this stays the same,” Lockhart said. “Those things we honor for as many people as possible. But, each year we try to bring a different diverse line up of people in to perform with us and that in itself changes the character of the program.”

The work of deciding who will be featured at every year starts on July 5th by reaching out to people they think would be a good fit for the show.

Queen Latifah performed with the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall in 2017 and Lockhart said that ever since that night he was wanted to work with her again.

“We have actually talked to her before about appearing on the Fourth of July and she’s always wanted to. But it’s always, with these artists, it’s about movie shooting schedules, it’s about touring schedules, it’s about whether they can get their band together. It’s all those things and finally, everything aligned.”

Lockhart said if he could have anyone headline a future Fireworks Spectacular it would be none other than “The Boss.”

“Springsteen. We thought we might get him here when his kid was in college in town and it didn’t happen. You know, Bruce, if you’re listening, if you’re watching, you know the phones are open.”

For now, the focus remains on bringing everyone together to celebrate America.

“People who live in this country coming together to celebrate the promise and the possibilities that America represents. We honor the words that this country was based on.”

The Fireworks Spectacular is set to begin Thursday night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)