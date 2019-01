GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A magnitude 1.0 earthquake was recorded about two miles southwest of Gardner Monday, officials say.

The Weston Observatory confirmed the earthquake occurred at 6:10 p.m.

The observatory said the earthquake was minor and “well below the threshold of damage.”

