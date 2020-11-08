Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles parts of Mass.

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was felt near New Bedford on Sunday morning, officials said.

The earthquake was reported at 9:10 a.m. 9 miles south east of Bliss Corner, according to scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey.

No additional information was immediately released.

