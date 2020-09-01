BOSTON (WHDH) - Voters who opted to cast their votes for the primary election through a mail-in ballot must return their ballot by 8 p.m. Tuesday for it to be counted.

Secretary of State William Galvin said Monday that voters should not bring their completed mail-in ballots to a polling place but should instead deliver them to their local election office.

A list of local election offices can be found here.

Those who asked for a mail-in ballot and did not send it in can still vote in person.

If a mail-in ballot arrives Tuesday, and the voter has already cast an in-person ballot, the mailed one will not be counted.

Galvin says no ballot will be counted before polls close at 8 p.m. to maintain security of the election.

“We’re going to protect the confidentiality of voters and we’re going to make sure that in no case are there selections available to anybody to review,” he said. “We’re going to commingle the ballots to make sure that’s the case.”

Voters looking to vote in-person can find their polling location here.

