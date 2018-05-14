Mail truck crashes after swerving to avoid squirrel

(WHDH) — A USPS mail truck landed on its side down an embankment in California after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a squirrel.

California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz posted the photo on its Facebook page of the overturned mail truck.

“Some of you may not be getting your Mother’s Day Amazon packages delivered on time today,” the department said. “This driver swerved to avoid a squirrel in the roadway near Park Ave and Viking Ct and ended up going down the embankment.”

The department did note there were no reported injuries — to the driver or the squirrel.

