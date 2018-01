RYE, NH (WHDH) — A mail truck in Rye, New Hampshire crashed into a detached shed, leaving the driver hurt.

The incident happened at a home on Parson Road.

Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the truck.

Officials transported the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)