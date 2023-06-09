LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A mail truck was involved in a crash in Lynn Thursday that left the truck with visible damage.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hanover and North Common streets on Thursday afternoon.

The truck was later seen at the scene with its front end smashed in and one of its doors torn off.

A separate truck later towed the mail truck away.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)