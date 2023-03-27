CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The main entrance lobby at the Alewife MBTA station has reopened nearly two months after a car crashed into a barrier at the garage.

The fifth floor of the parking garage also reopened Monday morning, officials said.

These areas of the garage were closed while construction crews worked to stabilize the structure.

On Feb. 4, police say a driver deliberately crashed his car on the top level of the garage, leaving it teetering over the edge.

The station closed down while a structural evaluation was conducted.

