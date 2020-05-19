Maine allows private campgrounds reopen on Friday

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state is making it easier for residents to get outdoors and breathe some fresh air this Memorial Day weekend by accelerating the opening of private campgrounds across the state, officials said Tuesday.

Private campgrounds and RV parks can open Friday while public campgrounds will reopen June 1 as previously planned, Maine Economic and Community Development Heather Johnson said.

“Maine has a longstanding tradition of embracing the outdoors, which also has the added benefit of promoting mental health during this global pandemic. We’ve got a short season to enjoy some of our favorite outdoor activities,” Johnson told reporters.

There will be precautions to keep Mainers safe, including spaces between campsites and limits on the size of gatherings, she said.

The state also is delaying the June 1 reopening of indoor gyms and nail salons based on new information about the transmission of the coronavirus.

State officials expect to announce new re-start dates for nail salons, gyms and fitness centers in early June.

The changes demonstrate that the administration is remaining flexible about the reopening of the economy, Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.

___

THE NUMBERS

Maine recorded two more deaths and 28 more cases of the new coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total number of deaths in Maine to 73 and the total number of positive tests for the virus to 1,741.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

___

QUARANTINE QUESTIONS

Business owners in tourism-dependent Maine aren’t in full agreement on the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors this summer.

The owners of more than 80 small businesses in southern Maine urged the governor to follow the advice of public health experts and keep the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Other business leaders want the quarantine lifted, saying it would harm the state’s tourism season.

Mills has said she’s considering alternatives to the quarantine if there’s another way to keep Mainers safe.

___

PLANT CLOSING

Bristol Seafood temporarily stopped production after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

The plant on the Portland Fish Pier will be closed while the company tests all of its workers and cleans the facility. As of Tuesday, 13 workers had tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said.

“Our company is built on trust and transparency, and we are sharing this information accordingly. Please join me in including our affected team members in your thoughts,” Bristol Seafood President and CEO Peter Handy said in a statement.

___

VARIETY SHOW

The nation’s oldest student variety show, known for its creative performances and silly name, will be a virtual event this year.

Cony High School’s Chizzle Wizzle is in its 129th year, and it will happen once again to the delight of Maine’s capital city of Augusta. But this time it will be distributed via DVD and aired on a local television station, the Kennebec Journal reported.

The event usually takes place in front of a live audience. Part of this year’s event has already been filmed.

