Maine approves more marijuana business licenses

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine’s marijuana regulators plan to allow two more cannabis businesses, both of which are slated to be located in Bangor.

The state announced the first six marijuana business licenses earlier this week. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy has issued another license to Allure Cultivation to operate a growing operation in Bangor, Maine’s third largest city.

Bangor will also be the site of the third licensed marijuana retail business in the state, the Portland Press Herald reported. The state intends to grant final approval to Allure’s owners to convert an existing medical marijuana store into an adult-use store.

The other two approved retail marijuana businesses in the state are slated for South Portland and Northport. The state has also approved licenses for cultivators located in Detroit, South Portland and Auburn and a testing facility is located in Kennebunk.

