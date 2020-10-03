Maine archers head to the woods for deer season

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s bow hunters are heading to the woods for the start of the state’s deer hunt.

The deer hunt for hunters who use archery and crossbows begins on Saturday all over the state and lasts until Oct. 30. The season for hunters who use firearms follows on Nov. 2.

The state issued a record number of deer hunting permits this year in an effort to trim the size of the state’s deer herd. The animals can cause traffic accidents and play a role in the spread of Lyme disease in the state.

Maine also has a deer hunting season called the “expanded archery” hunt, in which hunters are allowed to pursue deer in designated areas only. That season began on Sept. 12 and lasts until Dec. 12.

