Maine astronaut helps break barriers in first all-female space walk

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history at 7:38 a.m. Friday — teaming up in the first ever all-female space walk.

“I know for both Christina and I, we could never have imagined our childhood dream would come true and the two of us would be here together,” Meir said.

The pair ventured out into the vacuum of space to replace faulty battery units, which are responsible for regulating power to the orbiting labs at the International Space Station.

Both women trained together for the last six years Koch has been at the station since March, and this was her fourth space walk.

Meir, a Maine native and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, arrived last month. Today’s walk was her first.

After the walk, President Donald Trump called the station to congratulate the pair.

“I just want to congratulate you, what you do is incredible,” Trump said. “You’re very brave people/”

Both women say they’ve dreamed of becoming astronauts from a young age, and now they’ve made history together.

“I don’t remember a time where I didn’t want to be an astronaut,” Koch said.

“In the first grade, our teacher asked us to draw a picture of what we wanted to be when we grew up, and I drew a picture of an astronaut,” Meir said. “Dreams really can come true.”

Meir will spend more than six months on the station and Koch will stay until February, making her time on the station the longest single space flight by a woman.

