SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A popular Maine beach will remain closed on Friday due to cleanup efforts following an oil spill.

The oil spill reached South Portland’s storm water drainage system and discharged into the water at Willard Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has said. The agency said on Thursday that six samples were taken from the beach and are underdoing lab analysis.

Authorities will make decisions about the reopening of the beach after the results are reviewed.

The DEP said approximately 2,000 pounds of oily seaweed and other materials were collected from the beach and other impacted sites. The agency said the cleanup efforts were expected to be finished by Friday afternoon.

