A Maine hunter has died from injuries suffered when his pickup truck collapsed on him while he was changing a tire.

The accident killed Jason Dube, 46, of Eagle Lake on Tuesday. He had been on a bear hunting trip in the woods of northern Maine, WCSH-TV reported. Dube was changing the tire when other members of his group were looking for a bear they had shot.

The vehicle slipped off a jack and collapsed on Dube, police said. Police said members of the hunting group freed Dube from the vehicle and tried to resuscitate him, but they did not succeed.

