PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine beer business is working with a public university in the state to try to help diversify the craft brewing industry.

Maine Beer Company has given the University of Southern Maine a $100,000 gift to create an internship and scholarship fund program. The university said the gift will create a pilot program for its students that includes a paid internship with Maine Beer Company and a scholarship of up to $5,000 per academic year.

Maine Beer Company co-founder Daniel Kleban, who is a graduate of University of Southern Maine, said the craft beer business has “work to do to make this industry a better reflection of our actual community.” Kleban said the new program could serve as a new point of entry into the world of craft beer for students.

The program is set to launch this spring.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)