WATERVILLE, Maine (WHDH) — A school bus driver in Maine helped children get in the holiday spirit by blasting Christmas music during the morning pick-up Wednesday.

Samantha Legendre’s children were waiting to get picked up for school when their bus, driven by Larry Brown, came down the street blaring “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” over the intercom.

One of her kids began to dance before they both got onto the bus.

