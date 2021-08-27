AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A veteran Massachusetts officer has been tapped as the new chief of the Maine Capitol Police.

Matthew Clancy, who has been in law enforcement for 35 years, will take the position as chief, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Friday.

Clancy is currently the interim chief of the Plympton, Massachusetts Police Department since August of 2019, a position he previously held from 2002 to 2010. He also served as police chief in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Bangor Daily News reported.

In addition, he serves as an adjunct professor at Bridgewater State University and served more than a decade on the board of directors of the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

“I am dedicated to the advancement of professional and accountable policing. Accountability, transparency, organizational integrity and community engagement are at the core of my policing philosophy,” Clancy said.

Clancy will replace Robert Elliot, who assumed control of the agency in January after Russell Gauvin was placed on leave. Gauvin retired amid an uproar over social media posts he made promoting falsehoods about masks and the 2020 presidential election.

