Maine CDC: 24 infections associated with wedding reception

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two dozen people who tested positive for the coronavirus are associated with a wedding reception in Millinocket, officials said Monday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 18 individuals who attended the reception and six others who had close contact with attendees. All told, about 65 people attended the gathering Aug. 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, officials said. All of the infections involved Maine residents.

The Maine CDC is communicating with Big Moose Inn about the nature of the event and adherence to state requirements.

Guidelines for events call for limits of 50 people indoors, if there’s adequate space, and 100 people outdoors. People who attend social gatherings must wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.

In Maine, nearly 4,200 people have contracted the virus, including 29 additional cases reported on Monday. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 127 on Monday, the Maine CDC said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In other coronavirus-related news:

PPP LOANS

Maine’s community banks are getting credit for swiftly funneling aid to businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

While national banks prioritized large businesses, Maine banks helped small businesses stabilize businesses and the economy with hundreds of millions of dollars of forgivable loans, the Portland Press Herald reported.

More than 46% of Paycheck Protection Program loans over $150,000 were made by just six locally owned banks, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

National banks were far less active in PPP lending in Maine. The top 10 national PPP lenders, including TD Bank, KeyBank, Bank of America and Chase Bank, provided just 13% of loans under $150,000, and about 17% of larger loans in the state.

To date, about 28,300 loans worth more than $2.2 billion have been made to Maine employers. The vast majority of loans are under $150,000.

