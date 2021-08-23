ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine health authorities said Monday they are still investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses associated with a camping resort.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it is aware of 32 people with symptoms within the Patten Pond Camping Resort in Ellsworth. It said the resort found E.Coli bacteria in its drinking water and put a boil water advisory in place on Aug. 17.

Maine CDC said the bacteria has not been identified as the cause of the outbreak at this time. It said the owner of the camp is working with the state to contact everyone who has stayed there since Aug. 8.

Maine CDC also said people who have stayed at the resort since Aug. 8 and experience symptoms such as nausea, fever and vomiting should contact their health care provider and notify the state.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)