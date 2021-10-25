AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine health authorities are investigating several cases of food poisoning in connection with tainted crabmeat from a Deer Isle company.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said five cases of salmonellosis are associated with crabmeat consumed from Hardie’s Crabmeat. The agency said two of the consumers needed to be hospitalized.

The agency said the meat was most likely contaminated during preparation and packaging. It recommended consumers discard packages from the business that were purchased between June 15 and Aug. 15.

The packages were sold at locations throughout the state. The Maine CDC said packages should be clearly labeled as from Hardie’s.

Hardie’s representatives did not return a reporter’s phone call Monday seeking comment.

Salmonellosis is an illness caused by salmonella that can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and other symptoms.

