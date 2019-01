SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WHDH) — A church in Maine that had a little fun with their message board ended up predicting the final score of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The board, which made the rounds on social media, featured the message, “God doesn’t have a favorite team but the pastor does!!”

It also nailed the final score of the game: Patriots 37, Chiefs 31.

mark tanner is god there i said it pic.twitter.com/EIZiTk5I0P — isabelle (@izgrignon) January 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)