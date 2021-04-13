STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A college in Maine is giving students $50 tickets if they violate its mask-wearing requirement.

St. Joseph’s College in Standish is ticketing the students, WMTW-TV reported. College spokesman Oliver Griswold told the station St. Joseph’s is “using all of the tools at our disposal to try to keep COVID off campus.”

The college has issued more than 20 tickets over the past two weeks. It instituted a “study in place” order during the fall semester as a result of a coronavirus outbreak.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)